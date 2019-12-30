‘Ursula’ deaths reach 41, thousands still in evac sites

Ursula left the Philippines on Saturday after devastating several islands in the Visayas, including popular tourist destinations, but the extent of the damage continued to grow as assessments came in.
The death toll of 4—up from 28 on Friday—included three boat crew who died after their vessel capsized due to strong winds, a policeman electrocuted by a toppled post, and a man struck by a felled tree.
“We’re hoping that there will be no more fatalities,” national disaster agency spokesman Mark Timbal said, even as the authorities were still searching for 12 people missing.
The latest agency report showed over 1.6-million people were affected by the typhoon, which damaged over 260,000 houses and forced almost 100,000 people to flee to emergency shelters.
Many of the affected residents celebrated Christmas in evacuation centers, where they may have to stay until the New Year given the scale of destruction.
READ: ‘Ursula’ dampens Yule fun
The government estimated that the storm has caused damage to agriculture and infrastructure worth $21 million.
COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.