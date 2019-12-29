'Ursula' leaves, ₱800-M crops lost

FLOODED RICELAND. A submerged rice field in Dagami, Leyte appears like a calm shoreline following the onslaught of Typhoon 'Ursula.' The Department of Agriculture has placed preliminary estimates of damage and losses at P782.97 million—and the figures are rising. PNA

Typhoon '''Ursula'' exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning, leaving at least 28 people dead, thousands of families homeless and, by preliminary estimates, an initial damage of ₱800 million to the agriculture sector, according to officials. In its typhoon monitoring bulletin, the DA-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center said the damage and losses caused by the weather disturbance had increased to ₱782.97 million from the initially pegged ₱695.85 million. “Updated reports from Western and Eastern Visayas caused the increase in the total damage and losses,” the DA explained.It added the volume of production loss on rice, corn, high-value crops, livestock, and fisheries now reached 6,655 metric tons, covering 8,697 hectares of agricultural areas and 56,179 farmers and fisherfolk. In addition to the P60-million fund under the Survival Recovery Program of ACPC, the DA said the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. had enough funds to pay for the indemnity of all insured farmers and fisherfolk affected by Ursula. “The concerned DA RFOs (Regional Field Offices) are still conducting field validation regarding the extent of impact of Typhoon Ursula.The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Ursula” was no longer directly affecting the country. But a tail-end of a cold front will bring scattered light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Auroa. The center of “Ursula” was estimated at 595 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales. Packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kms per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, it was moving west southwest at 10 kph.