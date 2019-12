‘Ursula’ casualties piling up

DEATH AND DESTRUCTION. At least 16 died as Typhoon “Ursula,” the 21st to slam the country in 2019, revved up on Christmas Day in Central Philippines, uprooting trees and destroying houses in remote villages and cutting off Internet and mobile phone networks. From Facebook page of Tacloban City Vice Mayor Jerry Sambo Yaokasin

DEATH AND DESTRUCTION. At least 16 died as Typhoon “Ursula,” the 21st to slam the country in 2019, revved up on Christmas Day in Central Philippines, uprooting trees and destroying houses in remote villages and cutting off Internet and mobile phone networks. From Facebook page of Tacloban City Vice Mayor Jerry Sambo Yaokasin

DEATH AND DESTRUCTION. At least 16 died as Typhoon “Ursula,” the 21st to slam the country in 2019, revved up on Christmas Day in Central Philippines, uprooting trees and destroying houses in remote villages and cutting off Internet and mobile phone networks. From Facebook page of Tacloban City Vice Mayor Jerry Sambo Yaokasin