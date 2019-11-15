PH kicks out 312 Chinese for engaging in cyber fraud

posted November 15, 2019 at 01:40 am by Vito Barcelo

READ: 430 Chinese nabbed for illegal activities At least 312 Chinese nationals were deported back to China on board five chartered planes at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Wednesday night—they were caught involved in cyber fraud in Pasay City, the Bureau of Immigration said. BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the 312 were among 512 arrested by the BI last month in a raid of a Business Processing Outsourcing office in Pasay. Last Oct. 9, the BI conducted a raid in an office in the Millennium Building, Pasay City and arrested 512 aliens found reportedly conducting scamming operations. Those arrested were Chinese, Burmese, Malaysians, Vietnamese, Taiwanese, and Indonesians. BI Intelligence Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. called the operation a success after the implementation of the mass deportation. “They were finally deported, and we are very much thankful to the PNP-National Capital Region Police Office for assisting us in this operation,” Manahan said. Pending their deportation, the arrested were temporarily taken into custody by the NCRPO and held in a facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig. Also leaving with the 312 were 21 minors whose custody were turned over to the Chinese Embassy upon determination of their age.Manahan added the passports of the deportees had been canceled by the Chinese government, making them undocumented aliens. Manahan said that the 312 deported and 21 minors left via five chartered China Eastern flights to Shijiaxuang, Hebei Province and Changchun, Jilin Province. They were escorted by BI Intelligence personnel as well as Chinese police officers. The rest of the arrested would be transferred to the BI Warden Facility pending the issuance of their deportation orders and clearances. Morente commended the BI Intelligence Division for the successful implementation of the operations. “Let this serve as a warning to aliens planning to use the country as a base for their illegal operations. Expect more arrests in the coming days,” he warned. READ: 14 Chinese in $100-m scam nabbed

