430 Chinese nabbed for illegal activities

The Bureau of Immigration and police operatives arrested more than 430 Chinese nationals for telecommunications fraud, illegal gaming operation and for working without working permits in separate operations in Ortigas, Pasig, Zambales and Cebu province. Their arrest was the biggest so far this year as the government strengthens the drive against illegal aliens involved in various illegal activities, including kidnap for ransom and extortion. In Malacañang, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said the local government of Zambales should take responsibility for the undocumented Chinese who were arrested for illegal dredging in Masinloc town. Panelo said seven undocumented Chinese nationals were arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal dredging. Masinloc acting police commander Maj. Jude Bryan Maguddayao said the Chinese workers failed to present their visas, working permits, and other necessary documents. The illegal foreign workers—hometowns not disclosed—were identified as Shao Shao Chen, Shinu Chen, Xie Yu Hong, Xiu Xiansheng, Zhao Yihung, Gong Yaan, and Jiang Xin. They were apprehended inside two dredging boats found along the municipal shoreline, according to reports. A Filipino identified as Teddy Cabacungan allegedly hired the foreigners, authorities said. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources prohibits dredging operations in the province. BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the Chinese nationals were jointly arrested by BI Intelligence agents from Manila, with the coordination and assistance of Philippine National Police in the Visayas region and Regional Special Operations Group.Morente said Chinese nationals were charged with violations of the country’s gambling laws and for committing a cybercrime. The BI raided an online gambling den in Ortigas and caught at least 250 Chinese nationals operating online games which caters to Chinese clients in mainland China. The Chinese Embassy in Manila has sought the bureau’s assistance for the arrest of the Chinese, who were all involved in illegal online gambling operations which victimized thousands of Chinese in their homeland, raking up to $US100 million dollars a year in illegal operations. Meanwhile, government agents in Cebu raided a 12-story building in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City that housed and illegal offshore online gambling company named Xin Huang Jin Cheng, which led to the arrest of the Chinese nationals working for the firm. The company, which has registered itself as a business process outsourcing company, failed to present proper documents to prove that the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) allowed it to run an offshore online gambling network. In Zambales, BI agents arrested seven male Chinese nationals in Masinloc for working without proper visas and engaging in illegal sand dredging activities. “They are seriously threatening national security and interest by stealing our minerals and resources,” BI intelligence chief Jun Manahan Jr said. Immigration officials have deported hundreds of Chinese nationals for operating such scams over the years, which have in the past involved extorting victims in mainland China.