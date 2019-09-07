ALL SECTIONS
Saturday September 7, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

14 Chinese in $100-m scam nabbed

posted September 07, 2019 at 12:50 am by  Vito Barcelo
At least 14 Chinese nationals were arrested by immigration agents in separate operations in Metro Manila who were also wanted in their home countries for operating a $100-million online gaming scam.

Meanwhile Metro Manila Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar ordered the arrest of three people, including a Chinese national and a lawyer, who offered a P2-million bribe in exchange for the release of one of two Chinese suspects arrested in Makati on Wednesday on charges of trafficking Asian women.

Charged were lawyer Joselito Vasquez, 56, of Makati City; Chinese national Huang Xiangfei, 29, temporarily billeted at Gramercy Hotel, also in Makati City, and Meljohn Palma, 43, a messenger of from Imus, Cavite.

Eleazar said the three, led by the suspects’ legal counsel, visited their office and offered P2 million to P/Col. Rogarth Campo in exchange for the release of Li Xuemei, one of the Chinese nationals arrested during a raid at a suspected prostitution den in San Antonio village.    

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the 14 foreigners were arrested in  Makati and Pasay cities. The Chinese were arrested in  a condominium  at the Circuit Shopping Complex in Carmona, Makati.

 “They will be deported for being undesirable aliens and for being undocumented. Their passports were all revoked by the Chinese government. Afterward, they will be blacklisted and banned from re-entering the Philippines, Morente said.

“We will continue to strengthen our partnership with our counterparts abroad in going after foreign fugitives who hide in our country to evade prosecution and punishment for their crimes.”

Immigration intelligence officer Bobby Raquepo said the aliens conspired to defraud their victims of money, allegedly amounting to more than 7 billion  renminbi or nearly US$100 million, by operating a fraudulent mobile application called “Fast 3 Lottery” via the Internet.

Raquepo said hundreds of Chinese nationals were victimized by the fraudulent scam as they were enticed to bet their money which the suspects diverted to their own pockets.

All the Chinese arrived in the country as  tourists, he said. With Joel E. Zurbano

Topics: Chinese nationals , online gaming scam

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard