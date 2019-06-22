Explain water cutoff, suppliers told

posted June 22, 2019 at 01:45 am by Rio N. Araja June 22, 2019 at 01:45 am

unannounced water service interruptions in several parts in the National Capital Region. In an interview over Dobol B sa News TV, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System chief regulator Patrick Ty said MWSS wrote the two water companies asking them to explain why they failed to follow the schedule for water service interruptions. He said the Regulatory Office is studying if Manila Water and Maynilad could be sanctioned. “We are studying what to do with them. They already knew about their water interruption, but why did they not announce it earlier?” he asked. Under the present system, the MWSS could impose a fine on a water firm only if the unannounced interruption is persistent for 30 days. According to Ty, Manila Water and Maynilad blamed the National Water Resources Board for their water service interruptions. The water companies said they were forced to implement water service interruptions due to the decline in the water elevation of Angat Dam in Bulacan. Ty, however, said the companies’ defense was “unacceptable.” “They already knew Angat Dam’s level would go down. They knew there would be a reduction so they should have adopted contingency measures,” he said. Jeric Sevilla, Manila Water Corporate Communications head and spokesperson, said their rotational service interruptions were the offshoot of the NWRB reduction from 46 cubic meters per second to 40 cubic meters per second. “This means longer water interruptions from eight to 12 hours to 12 to 17 hours daily during night time. This is because Angat Dam level continues to go down and could possibly fall below the critical level of 160 meters,” he added. Jennifer Rufo, Maynilad Corporate Communications head, said the firm would try to provide accurate interruption schedules. The NWRB expects the water situation at the Angat Dam reservoir to hit the critical level of 160 meters on Saturday, June 22. National Grid Corporation of the Philippines placed the Luzon grid on red alert from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday but no rotating brownouts were implemented due to low demand. NGCP advised that it also placed the grid on yellow alert for 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to low power reserves. Available power capacity on Friday reached 11,002 megawatts, 100 MW less than the peak demand of 11,191 MW. This is the 13th red alert and the 35th yellow alert raised for the Luzon grid since January, signaling the need for more power capacity. Some consumers of Manila Electric Co. suffered rotating brownouts at 3:25 p.m. on Thursday due to a shortage of power supply. Jeric Sevilla, Manila Water Corporate Communications head and spokesperson, said their rotational service interruptions were the offshoot of the NWRB reduction from 46 cubic meters per second to 40 cubic meters per second. “This means longer water interruptions from eight to 12 hours to 12 to 17 hours daily during night time. This is because Angat Dam level continues to go down and could possibly fall below the critical level of 160 meters,” he added. Jennifer Rufo, Maynilad Corporate Communications head, said the firm would try to provide accurate interruption schedules. The NWRB expects the water situation at the Angat Dam reservoir to hit the critical level of 160 meters on Saturday, June 22.The party-list group Bayan Muna on Friday threatened another complaint against Manila Water Co. Inc. and said it would seek more rebates as a result of the continuing service interruptions. The party-list group Bayan Muna on Friday threatened another complaint against Manila Water Co. Inc. and said it would seek more rebates as a result of the continuing service interruptions. The House of Representatives said it will hold a meeting of the Congressional Oversight Committee to discuss the possible creation of the Department of Water to put an end to the water crisis. Senator Grace Poe said the two water concessionaires—Maynilad and Manila Water, should ensure 24/7 availability of water tanks. She said water concessionaires should deliver water if not house-to-house, in strategic points that may be accessed by the residents, establishments and offices. "It is time to look at Metro Manila's water woes thoroughly and offer a comprehensive and long-lasting solution," she said. This is the 13th red alert and the 35th yellow alert raised for the Luzon grid since January, signaling the need for more power capacity. Some consumers of Manila Electric Co. suffered rotating brownouts at 3:25 p.m. on Thursday due to a shortage of power supply.

