Angat nears critical mark

DOWN, DOWN, DOWN. The water level in Angat dam has been receding slowly but steadily, with Greenpeace volunteers saying the reservoir’s waters are decreasing at a rate of one centimeter per hour, or one meter in less than five days—an alarming rate that can continue as the current El Nino weather phenomenon intensifies. Greenpeace Photo

