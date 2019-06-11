PH experiences isolated rain showers—weather bureau

Most parts of the archipelago will experience isolated rain showers on Monday, the weather bureau said. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Weather Administration added that the Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting southern Luzon and the Visayas will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Bicol, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), and Visayas. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will prevail over Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms. Meanwhile, light to moderate winds will blow over the whole country with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. In a related development, normal operations resumed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Monday after authorities issued a red lightning alert on Sunday night.A number of domestic and international flights were delayed and were diverted to Clark due to bad weather in Manila. According to the Manila International Airport Authority, the red lightning alert is a safety measure to prevent any untoward incident from happening when lightning is prevalent in the immediate area and may endanger passenger, personnel and flight operations. From 6 p.m. to 9:14 p.m., the ramp movement for both the aircraft and ramp personnel was halted. Operations resumed at 9:15 p.m. as the red lightning alert was lowered to yellow lightning alert and was subsequently lifted at 9:45 p.m.