Cops on full alert for SEA Games

The National Capital Region Police Office said Friday it will raise the full alert on Nov. 25 for the Southeast Asian Games. “As recommended, we will start the full alert on Nov. 25 up to Dec. 14,” NCRPO acting director Debold Sinas told reporters. Philippine National Police Officer-in-Charge Archie Gamboa on Friday ordered an intensified implementation of the prohibition on the use of sirens, blinkers and unauthorized motorcycle escorts in the runup to the SEA Games and the holiday season. “We are imposing existing measures against the indiscriminate use of prohibited sirens, bells, horns, whistles or similar gadgets that produce staggering sounds,” Gamboa said in a statement. This year’s SEA Games will open on Nov. 30 in Bulacan and will close in New Clark City in Tarlac on Dec. 11. More than 10,000 athletes and their coaches, foreign reporters, volunteers and spectators are expected to participate and watch the games. The applications for special permits of point-to-point buses to shuttle participants across the venues is now being accepted, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said.In an advisory on Nov. 12, the LTFRB said the application was open to units covering routes with drop-off points on the different SEA Games sporting venues. Sinas said more or less 8,000 Metro Manila policemen would be deployed for the sports event. Earlier, the PNP said 27,440 personnel would be deployed for the SEA Games. The opening ceremony of the SEA Games will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Nov. 30. The Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Athletics Stadium and Aquatic Center in New Clark City as well as the Manila Polo Club are among the venues that will be used for the various sporting events.