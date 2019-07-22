DOH report key to anti-dengue plan

Congress is counting on the Department of Health to come up with a report on the impact of Dengvaxia in the country following the dengue surge nationwide, an official said Sunday. Congress particularly wants a report on the Filipino children who were hit by the mosquito-borne virus for the first time after receiving shots of the controversial vaccine, Surigao del Sur Rep Johnny Pimentel said. “Congress gave the [department] ample funds to monitor the health condition of children who received Dengvaxia shots. Surely, the department should be able to provide us a detailed report in a future hearing, Pimentel said. “In fact, all government-run hospitals are supposed to check if a child being brought in for suspected dengue infection had previously received Dengvaxia shots.” Congress, in particular, wants to ascertain the estimated number of Filipino children who had no prior dengue infection but who received Dengvaxia shots anyway under a school-based public immunization program, according to Pimentel. “More important, we want to find out how many of these children―who never had dengue but still received Dengvaxia shots―subsequently suffered severe dengue disease when they actually came down with the virus for the first time post-vaccination.” The Health department on July 15 declared a national dengue alert following the rapidly increasing number of cases observed in 13 of the country’s 17 regions. A total of 106,630 dengue cases were reported countrywide from January to June this year, up 85 percent from the 57,564 listed in the same semester in 2018. At least 456 deaths were tallied in the first semester, up 43 percent from the 317 logged in the same period in 2018, the department said. The United States Food and Drug Administration in May approved Dengvaxia for use in a few dengue-prone areas in America, but categorically disapproved it for use on those with no prior dengue virus infection.It cited evidence that Dengvaxia could increase the risk of severe infection in people who never had dengue. The Philippines’ own Food and Drug Administration permanently revoked the certificate of product registration of Dengvaxia in February. Several Quezon City regional trial courts recently consolidated the various claims for restitution filed by the parents of children who died allegedly of severe dengue disease complications after receiving Dengvaxia shots. The plaintiffs are seeking reparation from the respondents Sanofi Pasteur, the French maker of Dengvaxia, and distributor Zuellig Pharma Holdings Pte. Ltd. Pimentel is a former chairman of the House good government and public accountability committee that conducted in 2018 a joint inquiry with the House health panel into the vaccination program using Dengvaxia. Some 730,000 children received Dengvaxia shots―regardless of whether or not they were previously infected by dengue―under the inoculation program launched in April 2016. The program was abandoned in December 2017, when the adverse findings against the world’s first anti-dengue vaccine first became public. The Health department is spending another P213 million this year to deploy an additional 425 nurses to keep an eye on children who received Dengvaxia shots. The nurses are expected to watch closely hospital admissions of vaccinees. They are also supposed to visit public schools to check on the health condition of vaccinees.