15K cops, force multipliers eyed to guard SONA

More than 9,000 policemen and force multipliers will be deployed near the Batasang Pambansa to provide security during the State-of-the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte on July 22, an official said Sunday. Metro Manila Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar said out of the 9,162 security forces, 7,353 policemen will be coming from Metro Manila, 1,100 from police regional offices, 300 from the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Joint Task Force-National Capital Regionand 404 from other government agencies.He said the 9,162 security forces were part of the 15,000 policemen and force multipliers who would be deployed around Metro Manila during the President’s fourth SONA. Eleazar said he was directly supervising the SONA security preparations, including the inspection of Commonwealth Avenue and IBP Road leading to the House of Representatives next week. “There will be a stakeholders’ meeting and dialogue next week to be followed by an inspection of the leading to the House of Representatives, as well as the area were the rallyists are set to have their program during SONA, Eleazar told the Philippine News Agency. He said he had already met with the security division of the House and Representatives and inter-agency units on the security matters inside and outside the Batasang Pambansa. He also met with the leaders of the anti-Duterte groups and they agreed to the rules on mass action during the occasion.He said rallies would be allowed up to St. Peter Parish along Commonwealth Avenue “for as long as these are held peacefully. “As usual, our police will exercise maximum tolerance, but at the same time we asked the militant groups to do their share and police their ranks to ensure a peaceful and orderly SONA day, he said. Aside from the vicinity of the House of Representatives, Eleazar said, the NCRPO will secure places of convergence like malls and churches, as well as vital installations like terminals, airports and seaports. He said security will be provided in Mendiola, the United States Embassy and the Edsa Shrine where the rallies are expected to be held during the SONA. He said the NCRPO had recorded no violent dispersal of protesters since Duterte assumed the presidency in 2016. He said they had yet to detect any threats to security in relation to Duterte’s coming SONA. “We assure the public that no threats to security have been monitored or reported so far. But the PNP remains vigilant to prevent crime and to respond to any call for assistance, Eleazar said.