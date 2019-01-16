Duterte to attend pro-BOL assembly

In order to persuade people into believing that the Bangsamoro Organic Law will solve the age-old Muslim rebellion days before the upcoming plebiscite, President Rodrigo Duterte will participate in an assembly this Friday supporting its ratification. According to the President’s schedule relayed by Malacañang on Tuesday, the President will attend the pro-BOL rally to be held at the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Office of the Regional Governor compound. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said Duterte’s personal appearance and appeal to the people would help ensure the successful ratification of the BOL. “Well, certainly the voice of President is always a powerful influence on whatever matter he gives his voice into,” Panelo said in a Palace press briefing. The Palace official also said the President would abide by the result of the upcoming plebiscite, even if the people decided not to support Duterte’s call. “If despite the support and the campaign, the overwhelming majority or even a slight majority say they don’t want it, then the President cannot do anything but to comply with the sovereign voice of the people in Mindanao,” Panelo said. In related developments: • Security forces said they thwarted anew a plan by terrorists to spoil the BOL plebiscite following the recovery of large quantity of explosive material during a firefight with Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in Maguindanao, one of the critical areas in Mindanao. The fighting erupted in Barangay Inaladan, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, one of the five election hot spots in Maguindanao, six days before the plebiscite. Aside from Shariff Saydona Mustapha, the towns Masasapano, Shariff Aguak, Shariff and Datu Unsay in Maguindanao were also declared as election hot spots.There are 19 municipalities and cities that were declared critical areas during midterm elections. Maj. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander of Joint Task Force Central, said troops from the 40th Infantry Battalion were able to recovered one component of “anti-personnel mines in a 4-liter container, three M14 rifles and a unit of Assault Rifle 18 minutes after the cloud of smoke vanished at the battle site. • Muslim lawmakers on Tuesday expressed confidence the people in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao would support and vote for BOL’s ratification. At a news conference, Deputy Speaker and Maguindanao Rep. Bai Sandra Sinsuat Sema, Anak Mindanao party-list Rep. Amihilda Sangcopan, and Lanao del Sur Rep. Mauyag Papandayan Jr. also stressed the availability of funding for the the plebiscite as state forces and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front have joined forces to ensure an honest and peaceful holding of the historic political exercise. “We are not only positive, optimistic, we are also very happy that the BOL is being welcomed and embrace by our people on the ground,” Sema, a BOL champion, told reporters in a press conference. “Our Army and our PNP are on top of the situation, considering that the MNLF and the MILF are also part of those securing the areas, we have here a combined efforts of the state forces and the MILF.” Sangcopan expressed confidence that the prospect of lasting peace in Mindanao will be attained with the Commission on Elections readiness to hold the plebiscite using their savings after House Majority Leader and Camarines Sur Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr. bared that there was no funding for it under the proposed 2019 P3.757-trillion national budget. “We respect the concern of the leadership of the House on the budget of the Bangsamoro. If we look back during the last budget deliberations of the Comelec, (Anak Mindanao) Rep. Makmod Mending asked the same question, is there a budget for the conduct of the plebiscite? Somehow the Comelec responded if my memory serves me right that they can tap their savings,” said Sangcopan. “Ultimately, it will be the people’s call, whether they want it or not. What is important and certain is that the President will abide by whatever the will of the sovereign people in that part of this country is,” he added.