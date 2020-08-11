LGUs approve over 75% of telco tower application after Duterte hits sluggish process

posted August 11, 2020 at 12:25 am

Local government units have scrambled to approve permits for cellular towers after President Rodrigo Duterte criticized their bureacratic process. During late Monday night's address to the nation, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said some 1,502 applications from telecommunication firms have been approved. These account for more than 75 percent of the 1,930 applications submitted to 80 LGUs. Processing time was slashed from as high as 241 days to an average of 16 days."The reason why ang mga telco nahihirap maski yung mga tower nila it’s not being acted upon and there are so many requirements being asked by the local government officials," the President said. "A delay of 200 days is totally unacceptable," Duterte added.

