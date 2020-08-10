P30M worth of drugs seized from 5 suspects

posted August 10, 2020 at 01:20 am

PARTY DRUGS. Five suspects (one of them shown in the photo, center) were arrested for possession of P30-m worth of illegal drugs such as ecstasy tablets and dried marijuana bricks during a series of buy-bust operations pulled off by government agents on Aug. 8, 2020 in three towns of Pampanga. Jess Malabanan A law enforcer unloading marijuana bricks seized from the suspects at Clark Freeport early Sunday Aug. 9. Jess Malabanan Lubao, Pampanga—Government agents intercepted P30 million worth of party drugs and marijuana leaves in brick form at the Clark Freeport and in Lubao, Pampanga, authorities said Sunday.Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency provincial director Joseph Samson said seven people were arrested by anti-narcotics agents in Lubao and at the Clark Freeport following buy-bust operations. The suspects met with PDEA and Customs agents after a series of negotiations through phone calls and text messages. Buyers and sellers then agreed to meet at a refilling station in San Roque in Dau on Saturday night. In his report to PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva, Samson said a parcel containing ecstasy from The Netherlands was traced by the Bureau of Customs-Port of Clark and the PDEA Clark Interdiction Unit. He said a separate parcel arrived on Aug.8, which led the operating teams to conduct a controlled delivery operation.Two parcels carrying 5000 ecstasy tablets were intercepted, and those had an estimated value of P17 million.Meanwhile, a white Nissan Urvan carrying P13 million worth of dried marijuana leaves, which were intended for distribution in Metro Manila and in Central Luzon, was intercepted by Clark Development Corporation security police near Margot Village, a community where the residents are mostly foreigners, past 4 a.m. on Sunday. The authorities said the van exited at the Clark South toll gate of the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway. The driver apparently avoided the checkpoint by accelerating toward the main zone area, but he was pursued by the authorities. READ: 35 arrested in Angeles raid

