Metro Manila, 9 other areas to remain under GCQ

President Rodrigo Duterte said Metro Manila will remain under General Community Quarantine starting August 1.

The decision was reached Thursday evening, hours after the Department of Health reported the country's highest single-day tally of new cases at 3,954 since the pandemic began.

Aside from Metro Manila, other areas that will be under GCQ are as follows:

-Bulacan

-Batangas

-Cavite

-Laguna

-Rizal

-Cebu (City)

-Lapu-Lapu City -Mandaue (City) and

-Zamboanga City

The rest of the country will be under Modified GCQ.

Malacañang earlier warned lockdown protocols could be upgraded to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine if cases breach the 85,000 estimate of UP experts by Aug. 1.