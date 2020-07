‘Major changes’ in COVID fight set

CLEANUP BEGINS. A worker of the Manila Department of Public Services sprays disinfectant at the gallery of the Rizal Stadium on Wednesday to ensure the safety of the remaining locally stranded individuals (LSIs) waiting at the arena to be sent home by the government to their respective provinces. PNA

CLEANUP BEGINS. Officers of the Philippine Coast Guard and the Army help the bulk of the LSIs board buses that would take them to the ships that would drop them off at their respective provinces. Norman Cruz

