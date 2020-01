‘Windows’ in risk zone shut

READ: Atom-bomb like blast feared

TAAL FROM THE AIR. An aerial view of Taal Volcano, which erupted recently, on Monday shows its cracked northeastern rim. Authorities warned that magma continues to deform the island, its movement resulting in an ‘uplift’ of the volcano, and could be an indication of a possible explosive eruption. AFP

TAAL FROM THE AIR. Fishermen haul a boat from the water as they repair their vessels affected by the eruption. AFP

