Traslacion day: No classes, no work

posted January 07, 2020 at 01:25 am by Joel E. Zurbano January 07, 2020 at 01:25 am

SECURITY PRECAUTION. Department of Public Works and Highways workers put barbed wires (below) around the Ayala Bridge in Manila to prevent Catholic devotees to clamber up the steel span on Thursday, the date of the Traslacion, for the Black Nazarene feast. Norman Cruz Manila Mayor Francisco Domogoso has suspended classes in all levels in Manila on Jan. 9 in connection with the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo.Domagoso also ordered the suspension of work in all departments, offices, and bureaus under the supervision of the Manila City government. “In consideration of public order and safety as well as the reduction of traffic congestion during this occasion, the suspension of classes for all levels in all universities, colleges and schools in the City of Manila, and the suspension of work in the City Government Offices, is recommended,” Domogoso’s order read. READ: MMDA, Manila brace for Nazarene parade The order, however, does not cover the city government offices involved in maintaining peace and order, public services, traffic enforcement, disaster risk reduction and management as well as sanitation. Suspension of work in national government agencies and private companies has been left to the discretion of their respective management or heads of office. Also on Thursday, the major roads in the city will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic to give way to the annual Traslacion Chairman Danilo Lim of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said the route of the Traslacion will start from Quirino Grandstand, Katigbak Road through Padre Burgos Street, Finance Road through Ayala Boulevard, Palanca Street, Quezon Boulevard, Arlegui Street, Fraternal Street, Vergara Street, Duque de Alba Street, Castillejos Street, Farnecio Street, Arlegui Street, Nepomuceno Street, Concepcion Aguila Street, Carcer Street, Hidalgo through Plaza Del Carmen, Bilibid Viejo through Gil Puyat, JP De Guzman Street, Hidalgo Street, Quezon Boulevard, Palanca Street under Quezon Bridge, Villalobos through Plaza Miranda and end in Quiapo Church. READ: ‘Traslacion’ takes on new, shorter, route— church rector “Our action plan is already in place. Aside from manpower, ambulances, road emergency vehicles, traffic mobile cars and other necessary equipment will also be dispatched,” Lim said. With Vito Barcelo He ordered the clearing of the procession’s route of obstruction and debris for the safety of the devotees. On Monday, members of the agency’s Task Group Alpha were dispatched to conduct sidewalk cleaning and to clear all illegal parking and other road obstructions in the procession route. Meanwhile, Domagoso urged the public to keep the streets clean as the huge procession will be held from Luneta to Quiapo.“I want the entire stretch of the Traslacion [route] to be clear visually [of vendors and other obstructions],” he said, to ensure the safety of the mostly barefoot devotees. Monsignor Hernando Coronel, the Rector of Quiapo Church, also encouraged the devotees “to cut down on plastic waste and other discards for a cleaner and safer Traslacion.” “Let us make the protection and preservation of the environment a key part of our responsibility and mission as devotees and followers of Christ,” he said. Last Friday, environmentalist groups Ecowaste Coalition and Buklod Tao, together with church groups, gathered at Plaza Miranda to encourage Black Nazarene devotees to aim for a plastic-free and trash-less observance of the Traslacion. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed that this year’s Traslacion will depart from the habitual trashing of Luneta and the processional route as devotees carry out their spiritual vows in an eco-friendly manner. Littering, which has somewhat become part of the religious feast, is a bad habit that everyone has to unlearn and break away from,” said Buklod Tao founder Noli Abinales. Zero waste campaigner Jove Benosa encouraged the Black Nazarene devotees to live out their faith by keeping the surroundings trash-free, which could inspire others to follow. “We ask the faithful to express and live their faith in a way that will protect the environment from preventable pollutants such as disposable plastics,” he said. “We remain hopeful that the repeated reminders from all quarters to cut back on plastic waste and other discards will not again fall on deaf ears. The MMDA will deploy 1,000 personnel to help make the 2020 Traslacion safe, peaceful and orderly. With Vito Barcelo READ: Feast of Nazarene: Cops on full alert READ: Traslacion effect: Tons of garbage, zero crime rate The MMDA will deploy 1,000 personnel to help make the 2020 Traslacion safe, peaceful and orderly.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.