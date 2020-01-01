The President’s New Year message

READ: President Duterte’s message

I join the entire Filipino nation and the global community in welcoming the New Year 2020. We celebrate this occasion with our loved ones, filled with gratitude for blessings received in the past and with much optimism for the wonderful possibilities ahead. As this administration enters its fourth year, I am hopeful that all our policies and programs for the improved welfare of our citizens and the continued progress of the Philippines will be realized with the active participation of everyone. Let us begin anew with a stronger commitment in our shared task of nation-building and ensure that all our development efforts will be made sustainable and inclusive. While the New Year is indeed a time to reflect on lessons learned, it is also an opportune time to do better and aim higher. With the guidance and grace of the Almighty and the enduring spirit of bayanihan and malasakit, I am confident that we will achieve a stronger and brighter future for our people.