Fireworks injuries trigger call for ban

At least 62 people have sustained injuries related to fireworks
since Dec. 21, the Health department said Tuesday.
But that number is 63 percent lower than the five-year average of 169 cases recorded within the same period from 6 a.m. of Dec. 21 to 5:59 a.m. of Dec. 31.
READ: DOH: Fewer ‘cracker victims ahead of New Year
Along with the department’s call on the public to skip firecrackers in their New Year celebration, Senator Win Gatchalian renewed his call to ban the sale and use of firecrackers except for the authorized fireworks displays.
“Bagama’t naging bahagi na ng ating tradisyon ang pagpapaputok tuwing Bagong Taon, walang saysay ang pagpapanatili sa mga ito kung nalalagay naman sa panganib ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga kabataan,” Gatchalian said.
The fireworks victims were aged one to 71, and most of them―51 or 82 percent―were male. The blast or burn injuries comprised 47 or 76 percent of the cases, and 16 of them sustained eye injuries.
In two cases, the victims’ injuries required amputation.
The victims were from Metro Manila (27), the Ilocos Region (8), Cagayan Valley (4), Central Luzon (1), Calabarzon (4), Bicol (4), Mimaropa (1), Western Visayas (3), Central Visayas (6), Davao (1) and
Soccsksargen (3) based on the reports from 50 of the 61 hospitals on the department’s watch list.
Nearly half of the cases of injuries (29) were caused by illegal firecrackers, the department said. The top fireworks involved were, in order, Piccolo, Boga, Kwitis, 5-star, and Luces.
Piccolo and Boga are among the firecrackers banned by the Philippine National Police.
The PNP earlier warned that its officers will be patrolling areas where fireworks are sold and will be looking out for illegal firecrackers.
READ: New Year revelry: Be safe, sound; avoid 'crackers, DOH warns
The following are the firecrackers declared illegal by the government: Piccolo,
Watusi, Giant Whistle Bomb, Giant Bawang, Large Judas Belt, Super Lolo, Lolo Thunder, Atomic Bomb, Atomic Bomb Triangulo, Pillbox, Boga, Kwiton, Goodbye Earth, Goodbye Bading, Hello Colombia, Goodbye Philippines.
The manufacture, sale, distribution or use of illegal fireworks is punishable by imprisonment of six months to one year and a fine of P20,000 to P30,000.
READ: ‘Cracker victims fewer by 30%’
READ: NCRPO tabs 400 areas as firecracker use zones
READ: 43 injured 3 days into New Year, says DOH