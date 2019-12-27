DOH: Fewer ‘cracker victims ahead of New Year

posted December 27, 2019 at 01:20 am by Macon Ramos-Araneta

With Joel E. Zurbano READ: NCRPO tabs 400 areas as firecracker use zones READ: 43 injured 3 days into New Year, says DOH The Health department said Thursday the number of recorded fireworks-related injuries had reached 19 less than a week before the New Year revelry. That number, recorded from 6 a.m. of Dec. 21 to 5:59 a.m. of December 26, was 11 cases or 37 percent lower than the comparative figure in 2018. READ: ‘Cracker victims fewer by 30%’ That number is also 61 cases or 76 percent lower than the five-year average, the department said. Meanwhile, a health expert said Thursday firecrackers spew fumes that poison the lungs. “Lit firecrackers and fireworks generate microscopic pollutants that affect the quality of the air we breathe and thus pose serious health risks, particularly among children, the elderly, and people with cardiovascular, neurological and respiratory conditions, said pulmonologist and Philippine College of Physicians secretary Maricar Limpin. She said coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath as well as asthma and heart attacks were some of the risks of inhaling these pollutants.Data from the Health department’s epidemiology bureau also showed that those injured by firecrackers so far came from Region I, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Region V, Region VI, Region VII, Region XI, Region XII, and the National Capital Region. The department said 14 of the victims were male. They were injured by Luces, Boga, 5-star, kwitis and an “unknown firecracker”. The 19 victims were aged four to 60. The Health department said it had not recorded any case of injury or death from a stray bullet or firework ingestion.

