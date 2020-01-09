ALL SECTIONS
Thursday January 9, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

DOLE submits bill to end illegal contractualization

posted January 09, 2020 at 10:10 pm by  Vito Barcelo
The Department of Labor and Employment on Thursday said it had submitted a new draft of a bill seeking to end illegal labor contractualization to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said that stakeholders, workers, labor groups and employers were consulted in drafting the  new version of the SOT bill.

President Rodrigo Duterte had earlier tasked Bello to revisit and craft a clearer version of the Security of Tenure (SOT) he vetoed in July 2019.

Under the new bill, hiring seasonal and project-based employees are legal under the “legitimate job contracting scheme,” Bello said. 

Bello said the President instructed him to coordinate with Secretary Medialdea, saying “that’s why when we finished the draft, I submitted it. It’s already in the hands of Secretary Medialdea.”

He said the new version of SOT  might be submitted to Congress once session resumes.

Bello said it is up to the Palace if it will adopt it, or make some modification of the proposed SOT.

Ending Endo is a campaign promise that helped President Duterte secure popularity and votes in 2016.

Endo is end of contract or the practice in which employers scrimp on wages and benefits by shuffling workers with work contracts for less than six months.

Topics: Department of Labor and Employment , DOLE , illegal contractualization , Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea , Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard