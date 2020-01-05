MWSS assures Kaliwa Dam IP groups of relocation

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System gave assurances on Saturday the government would provide a proper relocation site for indigenous people communities affected by the Kaliwa Dam project. MWSS administrator Emmanuel Salamat said in an interview on Dobol B sa News TV, heard nationwide, some 400 individuals from 55 barangays would be affected by the P12.2-billion China-funded project. He said officials were continuing a dialogue with IP communities and local government units to address their needs with the construction of the project. Once constructed, the Kaliwa Dam will provide Metro Manila with 600 million liters of water per day from the dam, whose construction may take two to three years. “China will ensure the design and construction. Sila rin po ang magpo-provide ng technical assistant sa dam,” Salamat said. Salamat added 85 percent of the project would be funded through Chinese loan, while the remaining 15 percent would be financed by the MWSS. Last Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte warned courts against issuing temporary restraining orders that would delay the construction of the Wawa and Kaliwa dams.Duterte said the dams were “the last resort” for Metro Manila to have adequate water supply. The President assured the public that those who would be affected by the controversial project would be paid and relocated. The dam projects in Rizal and Quezon were seen to affect at least 56 indigenous people households and will place around 284 tribal households at risk of flooding, according to the Environment Management Bureau of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. In his speech, Duterte blamed the indigenous communities and restraining orders from the courts for supposedly “delaying” the projects. “Those who live there are, of course, they are all natives. They’re trying to delay the project and we need water for Manila,” he said. Duterte last expressed support for the project in October, citing the water crisis that left dry faucets in Metro Manila.