Make way for relief—DND

RESCUE AND RELIEF. Rescuers and soldiers evacuate villagers to a helicopter after they were trapped in their mountaintop homes due to landslides triggered by earthquakes in the last two weeks, in Makilala, North Cotabato. The death toll has risen to 21 as survivors struggled to access food and water. AFP

RESCUE AND RELIEF. Personnel from the Surigao City Jail load 30 sacks of rice for delivery to the quake-hit areas. The sacks of rice were donated by the inmates who cut their regular ration for one day. Surigao City Jail Information Office

READ: 5 dead in Mindanao quake