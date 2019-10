6 killed in 6.6 quake

A handout photo taken on Oct. 29, 2019, from the Facebook page of Anthony Allada, shows a general view of the damaged town hall (right) after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake hit Magsaysay, in Mindanao. The US Geological Survey said the quake hit Mindanao as schools and offices opened for the day. Antony Allada

Authorities said the quake caused injuries and damaged buildings like the Daig Elementary School in Tulunan, South Cotabato. Chyna Via

66-year-old Nestor Narciso killed by the quake. Mark Navales

Gigos City Cov Jesu College. Mark Navales

Medical workers and residents evacuating patients to a safe place in Makilala, North Cotabato. Geonarri Solmenaro

Anxious residents near a temporary shelter. AFP

An unidentified woman contemplating her family’s future. AFP