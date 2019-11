Panic hits quake areas

‘ADEU LANA. Residents of earthquake-hit Tulunan town in Cotabato ask for assistance as it reels from the third powerful tremor in two weeks. It is among three most devastated areas in Cotabato province aside from Makilala and Kidapawan City, according to Cotabato 2nd District Provincial Board Member Philbert Malaluan. Photo courtesy of Cathlyn Aba Sernal, ABS-CBN

The 69-year-old Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, head of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ religious group based in Mindanao, claims he blurted out in Filipino when the third major shock was rumbling underneath the island three days ago―told is the term used by other media―“Earthquake, stop, and it stopped.” Quiboloy, not joking, added in Filipino: “You should be grateful to me because if I did not direct the earthquake to stop, a lot of your homes would be destroyed and you would have died. I am not saying this without a witness. There were a lot of witnesses around me.”

‘ADEU LANA. At left, Luayon, Makilala evacuees arrive at Malasila Elementary School.

READ: Kidapawan under state of calamity

READ: Quake forces 1.9-million students to skip classes

READ: 5 dead in Mindanao quake