Quakes displace 3.2-million kids—group

SAVE THE CHILDREN. An estimated 3.2-million children are reported to have been affected and displaced by at least five major tremors in the past three weeks, with the group 'Save the Children Philippines' deploying rapid response teams to meet the needs of the communities. The group has prepositioned items like teaching kits and temporary learning spaces that can be dispatched at any time to support the Department of Education to help learners resume classes. Photo courtesy of Save the Children Philippines

SENDING A MESSAGE. A resident of Barangay Malasila in Makilala, North Cotabato holds up a placard asking for food, water and other immediate needs as Makilala reels from major tremors. The local government has meanwhile advised motorists to course their help through acknowledged aid centers to avoid being mobbed by hungry and thirsty quake victims. Photo courtesy of Makilala LGU

