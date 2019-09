3 dead pigs dumped in QC; ASF eyed

DEAD HOGS. Police and Quarantine Division personnel from Quezon City join hands in trying to determine the cause of death of the pigs thrown down at a creek by still unidentified residents from nearby barangays after the Quezon City government ordered backyard hog raisers to stop operation due to suspected African Swine Flu virus. Manny Palmero

