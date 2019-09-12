3 dead pigs dumped in QC; ASF eyed

Agriculture Secretary William Dar on Wednesday raised concern that the pigs affected by the African swine fever from a backyard farm in Bulacan could have been brought to some other areas.
He made the statement even as an official said at least three pigs had been found dumped in a creek in Bagong Silangan village, Quezon City.
Supt. Joel Villanueva, Quezon City Police District Station 5 commander, said a 51-year-old resident reported the presence of three dead pigs at the creek around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday
“I suppose these pigs have been dead for about three days. They were already decomposing when found,” he told the Manila Standard.
In ANC’s Early Edition news, Dar said the Department of Agriculture was monitoring the areas where the hogs from Guiguinto could have been taken.
“We are mapping out where these pigs have been redistributed or transported again from Guiguinto, Bulacan,” he said.
“That’s where we are monitoring, where there would be abnormal deaths of pigs in these areas.”
Dar said commercial pig farms had not been spared from the agency’s monitoring.
