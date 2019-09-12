3 dead pigs dumped in QC; ASF eyed

posted September 12, 2019 at 01:55 am by Rio N. Araja September 12, 2019 at 01:55 am

DEAD HOGS. Police and Quarantine Division personnel from Quezon City join hands in trying to determine the cause of death of the pigs thrown down at a creek by still unidentified residents from nearby barangays after the Quezon City government ordered backyard hog raisers to stop operation due to suspected African Swine Flu virus. Manny Palmero READ: Don’t worry despite swine fever—Dar READ: Bulacan hogs culled amid swine flu signs READ: Ilocos bans pigs, pork, by-products Agriculture Secretary William Dar on Wednesday raised concern that the pigs affected by the African swine fever from a backyard farm in Bulacan could have been brought to some other areas. READ: Dreaded virus zaps pigs He made the statement even as an official said at least three pigs had been found dumped in a creek in Bagong Silangan village, Quezon City. Supt. Joel Villanueva, Quezon City Police District Station 5 commander, said a 51-year-old resident reported the presence of three dead pigs at the creek around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday “I suppose these pigs have been dead for about three days. They were already decomposing when found,” he told the Manila Standard. In ANC’s Early Edition news, Dar said the Department of Agriculture was monitoring the areas where the hogs from Guiguinto could have been taken. “We are mapping out where these pigs have been redistributed or transported again from Guiguinto, Bulacan,” he said. “That’s where we are monitoring, where there would be abnormal deaths of pigs in these areas.” Dar said commercial pig farms had not been spared from the agency’s monitoring.Last Monday, He spearheaded a boodle fight to show that pork was safe for human consumption. He confirmed that the ASF cases in the country had already been contained by the government. Laboratory tests from the United Kingdom showed that 14 of the 20 samples taken from the backyard pig farms in Guiguinto and two municipalities in Rizal had tested positive for ASF. He said pork was safe to eat provided it bore the seal of the National Meat Inspection Commission. READ: Consumers, pork traders uneasy amid ASF scare

