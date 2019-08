Tit-for-tat: PH visas on China visitors’ passports okayed

DU30 STAMPS APPROVAL. President Rodrigo Duterte, reversing a policy of his predecessor, has approved the proposal to stamp Philippine visas on Chinese passports, following a proposal by Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. during the Cabinet meeting Monday—which veers away from the stamping of Philippine visas on a separate application form ordered in 2012 by then-Secretary Albert del Rosario.

