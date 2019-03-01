China rules out ‘tit-for-tat’ on workers’ issue

posted March 01, 2019 at 01:40 am by Rey E. Requejo and Maricel V. Cruz March 01, 2019 at 01:40 am

Philippines deports thousands of illegal workers from China. In a statement, the Chinese Embassy also denied the statement of Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo that Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jianhua had told him that China would also deport undocumented Filipino workers if the country sent back illegal Chinese workers to China. "The Chinese embassy in the Philippines did not say that Beijing would adopt a 'tit-for-tat' approach should the Philippine government deport Chinese nationals found working illegally in the country," the embassy said in a statement. "China adheres to the principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs. Chinese law enforcement agencies will continue to properly handle relevant issues concerning foreign nationals working illegally in China in accordance with laws and regulations," it added. The statement said China respects the laws and regulations of the Philippines regarding employment of foreign nationals and acknowledged that Chinese nationals "should not stay or work illegally in foreign countries including the Philippines." "The Chinese government has always requested Chinese nationals in the Philippines to observe the Philippine laws and regulations," it said, adding that consular notices have been issued on this matter. Nonetheless, the embassy exhorted the Philippine authorities to deal with relevant issues "in accordance with the laws and regulations in a professional manner." Before the Chinese denial was issued, Senator Nancy Binay castigated Beijing for threatening to expel Filipino workers. An opposition lawmaker, meanwhile, expressed dismay over reports that dozens of Chinese citizens are working on China-funded bridge projects. "It is disappointing that infrastructure projects initially meant to provide jobs for Filipinos are now being exploited by foreigners who bear no allegiance to our flag," Magdalo Party-list Rep. Gary Alejano said. The Department of Public Works and Highways earlier disclosed that dozens of Chinese workers are working on at least two construction projects funded by China under the Build, Build, Build program. "What exactly did China promise this government and what exactly is the odious arrangement that our government has agreed with China that it would willfully neglect its own people?" he asked. Alejano also said that the President's fear for the deportation of 300,000 Filipinos in China over the Philippine government's crackdown of Chinese workers "is a lame excuse backed with false statistics." He said the President's statement about his reluctance to expel illegal Chinese workers was clearly "just another act of deference towards China."

