6 Kapa members commit suicide in wake of raid

But Duterte stood pat in his earlier claim that Kapa was a swindling scam, with Malacañang supporting his order.
According to the Kapa official, the religious corporation’s officers and businesses have been closed down such as fishing boats, rice and banana farms, poultry school, and a hospital.
Apolinario also bared he could not distribute salaries to some 5,000 employees, putting the blame on the government for their dire financial straits.
“Accounts have been frozen. Who would benefit now from our businesses? The government cannot even fulfill their promise to give jobs to people,” he said.
Still, Apolinario remains hopeful that Duterte will change his mind, calling on Kapa members to spread how the religious corporation helped them out of the “hell of poverty” through the use of Facebook, YouTube, and other social media platforms.
Considering the dilemma as a “legal battle,” the Kapa founder then assured members his lawyers would continue to fight for their right as a religious group to take donations.
