‘Kapa in large-scale estafa’

LET THERE BE LIGHT. And the lights from cellphones of members of the Kapa Community Ministry International Inc. (KAPA), a Surigao del Sur-based religious corporation found by authorities to be soliciting investments from the public in a manner resembling a Ponzi scheme, during their prayer rally at the Quezon Memorial Circle Wednesday. Revoli Cortez

