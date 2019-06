Founder says he drew Quiboloy’s ire for ‘poaching’

SCAM DENIED. Kapa’s founder Pastor Joel Apolinario raises his right hand, joined by some, in front of hundreds of thousands of Kapa Ministry Thursday at the Acharon sports complex in General Santos to urge President Rodrigo Duterte to allow the investment group to continue and reconsider the closure order against Kapa for alleged involvement in pyramiding scam, denied by Apolinario. Duterte, also in General Santos, ignored the appeal and instead directed the NBI to arrest Kapa leaders. Mark Navales

