LPG price rollback: Petron sets big-time cuts

posted June 01, 2019 at 01:40 am by Alena Mae S. Flores June 01, 2019 at 01:40 am

MAJOR ROLLBACK. An unidentified man arranges tanks of liquefied petroleum gas along FB Harrison in Buendia, Pasay City on Friday as they prepare for a major rollback of LPG tanks worth P6 per kilo starting June 1. Lino Santos READ: Phoenix leads oil price rollback: P0.35/liter READ: Oil prices cut by P1.30/liter Petron Corp. on Friday announced it will cut the price of its cooking gas by P6.25 per kilo, or P68.75 per 11-kilo tank, effective June 1 to reflect the lower contract price of liquefied petroleum gas or LPG in the world market.“Petron will implement a P6.25 per kg rollback in LPG prices effective at 12:01 a.m. June 1,” the oil firm said in its advisory. Petron markets the Gasul brand nationwide. “Auto LPG will likewise decrease by P3.45 per liter at the same time. These reflect the international price of LPG for the month of June,” the firm said. This is the second price rollback after the firms cut the price of LPG last May 1 by P0.20 per kilo or equivalent to P2.20 per 11-kilo tank. Other oil companies are expected to implement the big-time LPG rollback but have not issued price announcements as of press time. Prior to the increase, an 11-kilo LPG tank sold from P613.50 to P798 in Metro Manila.Gasoline sells from P50.85 to P61.96 per liter, diesel from P41.10 to P49.74 per liter and kerosene from P47.92 to P55.65 per liter. The oil firms adjust LPG prices monthly, while gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices are adjusted every Tuesday. READ: Energy issues circular on unbundling of petroleum product prices

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.