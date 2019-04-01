Angat reduces irrigation water to boost Metro supply—NWRB

NWRB executive director Sevillo David Jr. told dzBB the cut will not affect farmland operations because in May the water needed for irrigation normally goes down as farmers are about to harvest their crops.
Angat Dam irrigates several farmlands in Bulacan and Pampanga.
David made his statement even as the Sulong Dignidad party-list said the Philippines’ water concession law must be repealed so it could provide stiffer penalties to the companies that fail to comply with distribution agreements.
“We need to add a provision imposing clear-cut penalties for the concessionaires who fail to comply with the concession agreement,” said Sulong Dignidad president and first nominee Rico Paolo Quicho.
In a resolution dated March 28, the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System ordered its Regulatory Office to study the imposition of penalties on Manila Water Co. Inc. when it failed to provide water 24 hours a day to customers.
