Government treats druggies equally

posted March 30, 2019 at 01:25 am by Nathaniel Mariano March 30, 2019 at 01:25 am

President Rodrigo Duterte does not give special treatment to anyone involved in the illegal drug trade , Malacañang said Friday and warned celebrities not to get involved in the illegal drug trade. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo made the remark following the public clamor to release the names of more than 30 celebrities in the government’s drug watchlist. In other developments: The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Friday conducted a surprise mandatory drug test of drivers of public transport. The agency conducted the operation in various public transport terminals across the country as part of its way of monitoring drivers who may be under the influence of illegal drugs. “The drug test is part of Oplan Harabas that aims to ensure the safety of passengers through the conduct of surprise mandatory drug testing to public utility transport drivers,” PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said. *The release of the list of politicians allegedly involved in illegal drugs ahead of the May elections was not meant to “destroy the enemies of the administration,” an official said Friday. “I think it would be unfair to say that this is a witch-hunt to destroy the enemies of the administration,” DILG Assistant Secretary Jonathan Malaya told ANC. “It is an honest-to-goodness effort to end the drug trade, which has been plaguing the country for a very long time.”Panelo said the declassification of the names of suspected drug-using celebrities would still depend on the President Duterte’s decision. “I guess the President will have to determine whether or not he will direct the release of the personalities named therein. He will weigh the considerations,” Panelo told reporters. “All factors will be considered by the President, so we will have to await his decision on that matter. The PDEA had previously announced that 31 “popular” celebrities were listed in the agency’s drug-watch list. Aquino, however, admitted that the names of the suspected narco-celebrities had not been validated. He warned showbiz personalities against doing illegal activities involving the trade in illegal narcotics. “The message is, of course, you should not be involved,” Panelo said. The Palace has already urged the PDEA to file appropriate charges against suspected narco-celebrities once the evidence is sufficient to prove their involvement. READ: Rody names 46 ‘narco-pols’

