Rody names 46 ‘narco-pols’

Vetted, validated: 3 lawmakers, 43 local government officials

posted March 15, 2019 at 01:55 am by Rio N. Araja and Nathaniel Mariano March 15, 2019 at 01:55 am

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday released the government’s list of politicians suspected of involvement in the illegal trade of drugs ahead of the May elections. In this screen grab from PTV News, President Rodrigo Duterte grimaces after reading the so-called ‘narco-list’ at the National Peace and Order council meeting in Davao City. 43 local officials and three other congressmen allegedly involved in the proliferation of illegal drugs. According to the President, the Department of the Interior and Local Government has already filed administrative cases against the 46 narco-politicians in the Ombudsman. The names, the Chief Executive said, have been “vetted and validated.” “For the time being, this will be first because it’s already validated. The others, I just want to ‘double sure.’ I am not really interested in releasing before or after the elections because I don’t have the slightest intention to hurt anybody or to be a cause of the failure of an election or a certain man who wants to serve the public,” Duterte said. “I don’t have anything. So, we won’t release the others because those are not sure yet. Those that have been filed are already validated, then we can say that we have gathered enough proof,” he added. The Palace previously justified the declassification of the so-called “narco-list,” saying it is the public’s right to know the politicians allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade, as it viewed the country’s problem with illegal narcotics as a matter of national security. Meanwhile, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Thursday vowed to go after a “big celebrity” who is allegedly a regular buyer of party drugs from a suspected supplier, Steve Pasion, who was killed in an anti-narcotics operation. “A celebrity is buying the drugs [from him]. The last was about 200 pieces of ecstasy,” PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said. During the recent operation, anti-drug agents linked the unnamed showbiz celebrity to Pasion based on the exchanges of their text messages. Aquino said the celebrity asked Pasion about the availability of ecstasy. “We saw pictures of this celebrity in Pasion’s cellphone,” he said, but declined to name the person. “So far, the celebrity’s name has surfaced three times already among the big-time drug traders we have arrested,” he added. “This is something big.” Pasion was a suspected large-scale dealer of party drugs in Metro Manila for celebrities. Levi Ortiz, PDEA’s Special Enforcement Service director, said authorities were about to arrest Pasion when he allegedly grabbed the handgun of one of the anti-narcotics agents. Pasion’s girlfriend, part-time model Irene Mercado, was also arrested during the buy-bust. PDEA said it has sequestered 15 tablets of suspected ecstasy amounting to P30,000, sachets of suspected cocaine, P300,000 worth of suspected shabu, a kilogram of shabu worth P6 million, and three bottles of liquid ecstasy worth P75,000. The slain drug deal was reportedly known as the supplier of ecstasy to models and television personalities. In a speech during a campaign rally in Isabela province, President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to give PDEA operatives a P1.5-million reward for killing the suspected big-time ecstasy supplier. At the same time, Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde reminded police engaged in anti-drug operations to strictly adhere to existing policies and guidelines. In a memorandum released this week, Albayalde reminded directors of all police regional offices to ensure that selection and vetting procedures are properly observed in the activation and organization of drug enforcement units in all levels with a quarterly evaluation to assure credibility. Mayor Ferdinand Dance Aguinaldo of Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte Cong. Jesus Celeste of Pangasinan Mayor Marjorie Salazar of Lasam, Cagayan Mayor Cipriano Violago Jr. of San Rafael Bulacan Mayor Erlon Agustin of Camiling Tarlac Mayor Jefferson Khonghun of Subic Zambales Cong. The slain drug deal was reportedly known as the supplier of ecstasy to models and television personalities. In a speech during a campaign rally in Isabela province, President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to give PDEA operatives a P1.5-million reward for killing the suspected big-time ecstasy supplier. At the same time, Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde reminded police engaged in anti-drug operations to strictly adhere to existing policies and guidelines. In a memorandum released this week, Albayalde reminded directors of all police regional offices to ensure that selection and vetting procedures are properly observed in the activation and organization of drug enforcement units in all levels with a quarterly evaluation to assure credibility. Mayor Ferdinand Dance Aguinaldo of Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte Cong. Jesus Celeste of Pangasinan Mayor Marjorie Salazar of Lasam, Cagayan Mayor Cipriano Violago Jr. of San Rafael Bulacan Mayor Erlon Agustin of Camiling Tarlac Mayor Jefferson Khonghun of Subic Zambales Cong. Jeffrey Khonghun of Zambales Mayor Bruno Ramos of Bay, Laguna Mayor Caesar Perez of Los Banos, Laguna Mayor Cecilio Hernandez of Rodriguez, RizalVice Mayor Dennis Hernandez of Rodriguez, Rizal Mayor Eulalio Mendoza of Lemery, Batangas Mayor Juan Toreja of Ibaan, Batangas Mayor Loreto Amante of San Pablo City, Laguna Mayor Raul Paulino of Teresa, Rizal Mayor Roderick Alcala of Lucena City, Quezon Board Member Rommel Ayuson of Rizal Province Mayor Nieves Rosente of El Nido, Palawan Vice Mayor Ariel Alagos Jr. of Culasi, Antique Mayor Jed Escalante Mabilog of Iloilo City Mayor Julius Ronald Pacificador of Hamtic, Antique Mayor Mariano Malones Sr. of Maasin, Iloilo Siegfredo Betita of Carles, Iloilo Vice Mayor Franz Sabalones of San Fernando, Cebu Mayor Vicente Loot of Daang Bantayan, Cebu Cong. Vicente Sofronio Veloso of Leyte Mayor Gamar Janihim of Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte Mayor Leonida Angcap of Midsalip, Zamboanga del Sur Mayor Crisinciano Mahilac of Sinacaban, Misamis Oriental Mayor David Navarro of Clarin, Misamis Occidental Mayor Ezel Villanueva of Calamba, Misamis Occidental Mayor Jason Almonte of Oroquieta City Mayor Abubakar Maulana of Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat Mayor Albert Palencia of Banga, South Cotabato Mayor Pablo Matinong Jr of Sto. Nino, South Cotabato Mayor Roberto Luna Jr of Lingig, Surigao del Sur Vice Mayor Abdulwahad Sabal of Talitay, Maguindanao Vice Mayor Anida Dimaukom of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao Vice Mayor Arafat Salic of Marawi City Vice Mayor Jamal Pangandamun of Maguing, Lanao del Sur Mayor Mamaulan Mulok of Maguing, Lanao del Sur Former Mayor Montasser Meling Sabal of Talitay, Maguindanao Vice Mayor Ohto Montawal of Datu Montawal Mayor Rasul Mabang Sangki of Ampatuan, Maguindanao Mayor Vicman Kambang Montawal of Datu Montawal, Maguindanao Mayor Abdulla Mansul of Muhtamad, Basilan

