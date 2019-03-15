ALL SECTIONS
Friday March 15, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Rody names 46 ‘narco-pols’

Vetted, validated: 3 lawmakers, 43 local government officials

posted March 15, 2019 at 01:55 am by  Rio N. Araja and Nathaniel Mariano
President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday released the government’s list of politicians suspected of involvement in the illegal trade of drugs ahead of the May elections.

Rody names 46 ‘narco-pols’
In this screen grab from PTV News, President Rodrigo Duterte grimaces after reading the so-called ‘narco-list’ at the National Peace and Order council meeting in Davao City. 
In a speech during the National Peace and Order Council meeting in Davao, the President mentioned the names of 43 local officials and three other congressmen allegedly involved in the proliferation of illegal drugs.

According to the President, the Department of the Interior and Local Government has already filed administrative cases against the 46 narco-politicians in the Ombudsman.

The names, the Chief Executive said, have been “vetted and validated.”

“For the time being, this will be first because it’s already validated. The others, I just want to ‘double sure.’ I am not really interested in releasing before or after the elections because I don’t have the slightest intention to hurt anybody or to be a cause of the failure of an election or a certain man who wants to serve the public,” Duterte said.

“I don’t have anything. So, we won’t release the others because those are not sure yet. Those that have been filed are already validated, then we can say that we have gathered enough proof,” he added.

The Palace previously justified the declassification of the so-called “narco-list,” saying it is the public’s right to know the politicians allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade, as it viewed the country’s problem with illegal narcotics as a matter of national security.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Thursday vowed to go after a “big celebrity” who is allegedly a regular buyer of party drugs from a suspected supplier, Steve Pasion, who was killed in an anti-narcotics operation.

“A celebrity is buying the drugs [from him]. The last was about 200 pieces of ecstasy,” PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said.

During the recent operation, anti-drug agents linked the unnamed showbiz celebrity to Pasion based on the exchanges of their text messages.

Aquino said the celebrity asked Pasion about the availability of ecstasy.

“We saw pictures of this celebrity in Pasion’s cellphone,” he said, but declined to name the person.

“So far, the celebrity’s name has surfaced three times already among the big-time drug traders we have arrested,” he added. “This is something big.”

Pasion was a suspected large-scale dealer of party drugs in Metro Manila for celebrities.

Levi Ortiz, PDEA’s Special Enforcement Service director, said authorities were about to arrest Pasion when he allegedly grabbed the handgun of one of the anti-narcotics agents.

Pasion’s girlfriend, part-time model Irene Mercado, was also arrested during the buy-bust.

PDEA said it has sequestered 15 tablets of suspected ecstasy amounting to P30,000, sachets of suspected cocaine, P300,000 worth of suspected shabu, a kilogram of shabu worth P6 million, and three bottles of liquid ecstasy worth P75,000.

The slain drug deal was reportedly known as the supplier of ecstasy to models and television personalities.

In a speech during a campaign rally in Isabela province, President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to give PDEA operatives a P1.5-million reward for killing the suspected big-time ecstasy supplier.

At the same time, Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde reminded police engaged in anti-drug operations to strictly adhere to existing policies and guidelines.

In a memorandum released this week, Albayalde reminded directors of all police regional offices to ensure that selection and vetting procedures are properly observed in the activation and organization of drug enforcement units in all levels with a quarterly evaluation to assure credibility. 

READ: Senators, Comelec: Release of narco list premature, unfair

READ: ‘Pros outweigh cons on narcos’

READ: Palace: No narco bets wiretapped

READ: ‘Narco-list out soon: Voters need to know’

ON THE NARCO-LIST 

Mayor Ferdinand Dance Aguinaldo of Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte

Cong. Jesus Celeste of Pangasinan

Mayor Marjorie Salazar of Lasam, Cagayan 

Mayor Cipriano Violago Jr. of San Rafael Bulacan 

Mayor Erlon Agustin of Camiling Tarlac

Mayor Jefferson Khonghun of Subic Zambales

Cong. Jeffrey Khonghun of Zambales

Mayor Bruno Ramos of Bay, Laguna 

Mayor Caesar Perez of Los Banos, Laguna 

Mayor Cecilio Hernandez of Rodriguez, Rizal 

Vice Mayor Dennis Hernandez of Rodriguez, Rizal 

Mayor Eulalio Mendoza of Lemery, Batangas

Mayor Juan Toreja of Ibaan, Batangas 

Mayor Loreto Amante of San Pablo City, Laguna 

Mayor Raul Paulino of Teresa, Rizal 

Mayor Roderick Alcala of Lucena City, Quezon 

Board Member Rommel Ayuson of Rizal Province 

Mayor Nieves Rosente of El Nido, Palawan 

Vice Mayor Ariel Alagos Jr. of Culasi, Antique 

Mayor Jed Escalante Mabilog of Iloilo City 

Mayor Julius Ronald Pacificador of Hamtic, Antique 

Mayor Mariano Malones Sr. of Maasin, Iloilo 

Siegfredo Betita of Carles, Iloilo

Vice Mayor Franz Sabalones of San Fernando, Cebu 

Mayor Vicente Loot of Daang Bantayan, Cebu

Cong. Vicente Sofronio Veloso of Leyte

Mayor Gamar Janihim of Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte 

Mayor Leonida Angcap of Midsalip, Zamboanga del Sur

Mayor Crisinciano Mahilac of Sinacaban, Misamis Oriental 

Mayor David Navarro of Clarin, Misamis Occidental 

Mayor Ezel Villanueva of Calamba, Misamis Occidental 

Mayor Jason Almonte of Oroquieta City 

Mayor Abubakar Maulana of Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat 

Mayor Albert Palencia of Banga, South Cotabato

Mayor Pablo Matinong Jr of Sto. Nino, South Cotabato

Mayor Roberto Luna Jr of Lingig, Surigao del Sur 

Vice Mayor Abdulwahad Sabal of Talitay, Maguindanao 

Vice Mayor Anida Dimaukom of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao 

Vice Mayor Arafat Salic of Marawi City 

Vice Mayor Jamal Pangandamun of Maguing, Lanao del Sur 

Mayor Mamaulan Mulok of Maguing, Lanao del Sur

Former Mayor Montasser Meling Sabal of Talitay, Maguindanao

Vice Mayor Ohto Montawal of Datu Montawal 

Mayor Rasul Mabang Sangki of Ampatuan, Maguindanao 

Mayor Vicman Kambang Montawal of Datu Montawal, Maguindanao 

Mayor Abdulla Mansul of Muhtamad, Basilan

Topics: Narco list , Rodrigo Duterte , Drugs , National Peace and Order Council , Aaron Aquino , Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementSpeaker GMA
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard