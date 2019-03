Rody affirms PH claim to Sabah

MAHATHIR IN MANILA. President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Malaysia’s Minister Mahathir Mohamad after reading their joint statement at the Malacañang Palace in Manila on Thursday. AFP

MAHATHIR IN MANILA. Mahathir also welcomes (below) former President and now Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Senate President Vicente Sotto (not in photo) when the Congress delegation calls on the Malaysian leader at the Shangri-La Makati Hotel in Makati City. AFP