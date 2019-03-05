DOJ probes drug-dealing inmate

posted March 05, 2019 at 01:30 am by Rey E. Requejo March 05, 2019 at 01:30 am

With Joel E. Zurbano READ: PNP reboots war on drugs The Justice department on Monday ordered the Bureau of Corrections and the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate the drug ring operations done remotely from inside the New Bilibid Prison using the Internet. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he issued the order after Cebu police discovered that a drug ring in their province was being run by Rustico Ygot, an inmate from the Bilibid Prison. READ: PDEA warns vs ‘leveled up’ drug ops “I will direct the NBI and BuCor to immediately investigate the matter,” Guevarra said in a text message. Meanwhile, the police arrested a 23-year-old drug trafficker, a woman, and seized P14 million worth of the party drug ecstasy and cannabis during a buy-bust operation in Quezon City Monday. National Capital Region Police Office Chief Guillermo Eleazar said the suspect, Evette Tividad, was arrested in room 2516 of Studio A Condominium on Xavierville Avenue and Esteban Abada in Loyola Heights village around 8:30 a.m. Eleazar said Tividad was arrested following a month-long surveillance operation.The Philippine National Police conducted twin operations in Cebu over the weekend and yielded over P190 million worth of shabu . Ygot was giving instructions to his girlfriend, Jocelyn Encilla, in a house with closed circuit television that Ygot could gain access to through the Internet from prison. This is not the first time that the police discovered that a Bilibid inmate has been involved in illegal drugs. In July last year, the Philippine National Police’s Anti-Kidnapping Group discovered that Tyrone dela Cruz, who has been detained at the NBP since December 2017, negotiated for the P15-million ransom payment in exchange for the release of a Chinese businessman abducted in Laguna.

