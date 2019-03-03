ALL SECTIONS
Mar 03, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

PDEA warns vs ‘leveled up’ drug ops

posted March 02, 2019 at 11:00 pm by  PNA
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Saturday warned drug syndicates are planning to ship illegal drugs through various ports in Western Visayas by hiding the contraband in other cargo.

“This is a possible strategy that they will do knowing that the PDEA is persistent with its operations in Dumangas port and other ports in the region,” said Alex Tablate, PDEA Region 6 officer-in-charge.

“Drug peddlers are thinking critically to evade arrest. They have formulated new ways and ‘leveled up’ with their operations,” he added.

Tablate noted that with the creation of the Seaport Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, drug peddlers may be planning to stuff shabu and other illegal drugs inside fish, poultry, and even fruits that enter Western Visayas.

“We need the cooperation of the public living in coastal areas to report to us immediately suspicious strangers who pretend to be fishermen so we can verify their identities,” he said.

Another strategy, Tablate said, was to conduct drug transactions at the baggage counter of supermarkets.

He cited a report in Aklan where a drug peddler left a box containing dried marijuana leaves at the baggage counter of a supermarket that was later picked up by a client.

“We had the names, but unfortunately we were unable to trace the suspects because the supermarket had a protocol in gaining access to their CCTV footage,” he said.

“Malls and supermarkets must cooperate. We are not aiming to encroach for any personal purpose. Our point is to prevent illegal drug transactions in their establishments,” he added.

Topics: Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency , PDEA , drug syndicates , illegal drugs

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard