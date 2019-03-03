PDEA warns vs ‘leveled up’ drug ops

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on Saturday warned drug syndicates are planning to ship illegal drugs through various ports in Western Visayas by hiding the contraband in other cargo. “This is a possible strategy that they will do knowing that the PDEA is persistent with its operations in Dumangas port and other ports in the region,” said Alex Tablate, PDEA Region 6 officer-in-charge. “Drug peddlers are thinking critically to evade arrest. They have formulated new ways and ‘leveled up’ with their operations,” he added. Tablate noted that with the creation of the Seaport Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, drug peddlers may be planning to stuff shabu and other illegal drugs inside fish, poultry, and even fruits that enter Western Visayas. “We need the cooperation of the public living in coastal areas to report to us immediately suspicious strangers who pretend to be fishermen so we can verify their identities,” he said.Another strategy, Tablate said, was to conduct drug transactions at the baggage counter of supermarkets. He cited a report in Aklan where a drug peddler left a box containing dried marijuana leaves at the baggage counter of a supermarket that was later picked up by a client. “We had the names, but unfortunately we were unable to trace the suspects because the supermarket had a protocol in gaining access to their CCTV footage,” he said. “Malls and supermarkets must cooperate. We are not aiming to encroach for any personal purpose. Our point is to prevent illegal drug transactions in their establishments,” he added.