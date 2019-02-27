Palace washes hands of ‘threats’

President Rodrigo Duterte should not be blamed for the death threats received by Catholic priests, the Palace said Monday, describing his remarks in December about robbing and killing “useless and rich Catholic bishops and priests” an exaggeration. “Again, that is just hyperbole. It’s a criticism. It’s just a criticism,” said Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo. Panelo issued the statement after Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle sent the President a message informing him that religious leaders have been receiving death threats recently from someone claiming to be working for the President’s’s family. On Monday, Duterte appealed to the public not to threaten to kill Catholic priests and bishops. In his speech during the 1st National Assembly of Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas, the President retracted his statement about robbing and killing bishops and priests. “Our quarrel is only between me and the Church. It’s personal. You, addicts, should not harm the bishops and cardinals and take it seriously. They are not involved in the political ruckus,” Duterte said. The President said he was only responding to the previous statement from a priest praying for his death. “I was just responding, I only replied to the remark of a priest telling me to die. But really, don’t kill the bishops and priest. It’s not allowed,” he said. But he could not steer clear of his criticism of the clergy. “What would I get if I killed the priests? Many would be widowed because maybe those stupids have three girlfriends. Why would you kill a priest? They’re just like us,” he added. On Sunday, the President also warned groups to “lay off” priests, bishops, and other Catholic officials, saying those who defy his warning would answer to him.In December 2018, Duterte made headlines by urging people to kill and steal from “useless and rich” Catholic priests and bishops, belittling their existence as they only know how to criticize the government. The Palace has since downplayed the remarks as an exaggeration, saying the President only uses hyperbole to add “dramatic effect” in his speeches. On Tuesday, Caloocan City Bishop Pablo David skipped ceremonies to confer on him the Ka Pepe Diokno Human Rights Award because he was receiving death threats, Chel Diokno, a senatorial candidate and son of the late senator Jose W. Diokno said. Rappler chief Maria Ressa, who is being prosecuted for cyber libel, also received the award. Also on Tuesday, the Palace said the Catholic Church should consider allowing priests to marry, even with the same sex, as a move to stop the sexual abuse of children committed by some members of the clergy. In a speech in Cebu City on Sunday evening, the President said the recently held summit of top religious leaders in the Vatican just validated his criticisms against priests and bishops. “Allow them to marry. Same-sex, Go ahead. Live together. The Catholics... the Muslims can only have four. Catholics can have up to three wives. I’ll add more for us because there are those who have not been married yet,” the President said. “Priests should be allowed to marry. That’s the only solution there. Even the gay ones, allow them to marry, same-sex marriage. I am in favor of that to put an end to the problem,” he added. In a summit at the Vatican, the Pope told bishops to wage an “all-out battle” against clerical sexual abuse, emphasizing that the Church needed to take “every necessary measure” to end the problem.