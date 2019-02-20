ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday February 20, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

FDA revokes Dengvaxia certificate

posted February 20, 2019 at 01:45 am by  Macon Ramos-Araneta
The Food and Drug Administration has permanently canceled the certificates of product registration of the anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia over the continued failure of its manufacturer, Sanofi Pasteur Inc., to submit post-approval commitment documents.

In a statement Tuesday, FDA Director General Nela Charade G. Puno accused the giant French pharmaceutical firm of continuously defying FDA rules and regulations.

“Its brazen defiance of FDA’s directives and its continued failure to comply leaves us no other recourse but to impose the maximum penalty of revocation of the CPRs covering the Dengvaxia products.” Puno said.

READ: FDA to decide whether to register Dengvaxia vaccine for anti-dengue

In an order signed by Puno Dec. 21, 2018, the FDA ordered Sanofi to immediately surrender the original CPRs of its Dengvaxia-based products.

FDA pointed out that as of Dec. 17, 2018, its Center for Drug Regulation and Research, in coordination with its Task Force Dengvaxia, confirmed that Sanofi has still not submitted its post-marketing authorization requirements.

READ: Aquino, Sanofi execs rapped over Dengvaxia

The FDA also reminded Sanofi that pursuant to the revocation of the CPRs, it is unlawful to import, sell, or distribute the products.

The CDRR is also directed to defer the processing of any submission and application by Sanofi regarding Dengvaxia and Dengvaxia-MD.

The FDA had initially suspended the CPR for Dengvaxia in 2017 and ordered Sanofi to comply with its directives.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health reported that the cases of measles have grown to more than 8,000 as of Feb. 17, resulting in 136 deaths.

Health officials were considering declaring a measles outbreak in Cagayan Valley if the disease continues to spread.

READ: ‘Dengvaxia cases up for decision’

READ: Govt to sue to regain Dengvaxia payments

Topics: Food and Drug Administration , Dengvaxia , Nela Charade Puno , Sanofi , Center for Drug Regulation

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard