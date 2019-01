Zambo blast kills 2, hurts 4

STANDING GUARD. Personal belongings are strewn inside a mosque in Zamboanga City following a grenade attack Monday—while a police investigator stands guard at the mosque entrance—which killed at least two people, only days after a deadly Catholic cathedral bombing and a plebiscite supporting Muslim self-rule. AFP

