DA bans meat from N. Korea, too

posted June 29, 2019 at 01:05 am by Othel V. Campos June 29, 2019 at 01:05 am

The Agriculture department has imposed another ban on imported swine, swine products, pork and pork products from North Korea―a few days after it banned swine products from Laos. The Philippines does not import any pork products from Pyongyang, but the Department ordered the ban as soon as it received official communication from the World Animal Health Organization confirming the reports of an outbreak of African Swine Fever. The outbreak was traced from Buksang farm based on the report of the Central veterinary station of the Ministry of Agriculture and Veterinary Research Institute. The Philippines’ Agriculture department upheld the importance of keeping the local swine and hog industry safe by preventing the entry of the ASF virus.The ban covers the importation of domestic and wild pigs and their products, including pork meat, pig skin and semen. All swine and swine products from banned countries will be confiscated and held by veterinary quarantine officials as ordered by the Agriculture department.

