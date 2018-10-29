ALL SECTIONS
Monday October 29, 2018

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

NPA leader, 4 recruits arrested

posted October 28, 2018 at 11:40 pm by  Francisco Tuyay
A ranking official of the communist movement in Negros Occidental was arrested by government troops in Kabankalan City over the weekend.​

Lt. Col. Egberto Dacoscos, commander of the 62nd Infantry Battalion, identified the rebel leader as Mary Grace Delicano, alias “Tingting/Cleo/Karyle,” an executive committee member of the Negros Island Regional Committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Delicano was on board a Toyota Innova along with four individuals believed to be new recruits of the New Peoples’ Army when she was apprehended by authorities at a checkpoint Friday evening.

Dacoscos identified Delicano’s companions as Richard Baylosis Serapin, Arnold Collastes Villegas, Wildie Pacle Adal and Eric James Salcedo.

Delicano was the third ranking communist leader to be captured in Negros Occidental after the arrests of Aurora Cayon, deputy secretary of the Southern Mindanao Regional Committee and Louie Antonio Martinez, a logistics officer of the CPP-NPA.

Dacoscos said Delicano headed the CPP’s Regional Education Department that is responsible for the production of propaganda manuals, publications, and leaflets and the conduct of research work.

The communist rebel was arrested on the basis of a warrant for murder issued by Kabankalan City acting presiding Judge Fernando Elumba

 Government troops recovered a Macbook laptop; one Acer tablet; two USB flash drives; one external hard drive; medical supplies; three notebooks and subversive documents with high intelligence value.

“The capture of Delicano is a proof that the NPA ideology is an ideology of criminals,” the military official said.

“Having someone with a criminal record for murder as the lead educator of the communist ideology puts their teachings under scrutiny—What is her credibility to become a teacher? What are they really teaching the masses?’ Dacoscos said.

Topics: 62nd Infantry Battalion , Communist Party of the Philippines , New People's Army , Egberto Dacoscos

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard