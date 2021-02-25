Winter storm halts Knott’s preparations

Kristina Knott

The harsh winter storm that hit Texas, Arkansas and other states in the South Central region of the United States last week has kept new Philippine sprint queen Kristina Knott from competing again. Knott’s coach Rohsaan Griffin said this following the cancellation of the fourth leg of the American Track League, also known as World Athletics Silver Tour indoor meet at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. “The region has been hit with a horrible winter storm, snow, power outages, water outages, etc. and I’ve made a decision not to send her so as to not risk the chance of getting stuck there,” said Griffin in talks with the Manila Standard.Because of this, Knott is now adjusting her plans. She now plans to join the 87th annual Prairie View Relays set from March 26 to 27 at the Prairie View A&M University Track Complex. The competition is considered as one of the fastest-growing meets in Texas as the relays provide a proving ground for several collegiate and high school teams from across the state and region. Professional athletes are expected to compete as well, setting the stage for one of the most competitive meets of the 2021 season. Griffin said they are also eyeing a stint Savona, Italy on May 13.Other schedules are still uncertain. “The others are tentatively scheduled, dependent on COVID-19 measures,” said Griffin. Three weeks ago, Knott posted a new record in the heats of the women’s 60-meter run in the Arkansas leg of the World Athletics Silver Tour indoor meet at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville.. The 25-year-old Knott clocked 7.22 seconds in the second heat to break the Philippine national mark for the third time. But with the schedules of the 60-meter and the 200-meter race close and within 16 minutes of each other, Knott deferred from joining the finals of events due to fatigue. Retired Asian sprint queen Lydia de Vega-Mercado held the national indoor record after she clocked 7.37 seconds in Japan 23 years ago. Knott seeks to become the women’s qualifier for the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics and join pole vaulter Ernerst John Obiena, boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno, and gymnast Carlo Yulo, who have already qualified.