ALL SECTIONS
Friday July 16, 2021

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Mandatory indoor mask use returns to Los Angeles

posted July 16, 2021 at 09:00 am by  AFP
Wearing a face mask at an indoor public establishments will once again be mandatory in Los Angeles starting this weekend due to a steady increase in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations, health authorities said Thursday.

Los Angeles is the first large US metropolis to reimpose the use of face masks -- regardless of vaccination status -- in shops, grocery stores, restaurants and workplaces to help contain the pandemic.

The new masking order goes into effect midnight Saturday in the county of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is "not where we need to be" in terms of numbers of vaccinated people, said county health officer Muntu Davis.

On Thursday the county reported 1,537 new cases of infection -- the highest number since early March, and seventh straight day of new cases numbers topping 1,000.    

US health officials announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated Americans could say goodbye to their masks both outdoors and indoors.

However, after peaking in April the US immunization campaign has slowed significantly, even though plenty of vaccines are available.

The increase in Covid-19 cases, mainly due to the spread of the Delta variant, has some officials worried.

The vast majority of people testing positive for Covid-19, some of whom must be hospitalized, have not been vaccinated

Topics: Los Angeles , mandatory , indoor mask , virus , Covid-19

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard