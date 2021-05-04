DR Congo announces end to Ebola outbreak

posted May 04, 2021 at 08:00 am by AFP May 04, 2021 at 08:00 am

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday announced the end of a nearly three-month outbreak of Ebola that claimed six lives out of 12 known cases. The outbreak, the DRC's 12th since the disease was first identified in 1976, was rolled back thanks to a campaign to vaccinate hundreds of people, the new health minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani said. The disease was first detected on February 7 in the eastern province of North Kivu, where a 22-month epidemic ended last June after inflicting a death toll of 2,287, the worst in the DRC's history. Mbungani urged the population to remain vigilant and said surveillance teams will continue to work with the local health authorities to watch for any further cases.A much-feared viral disease that can lead to internal bleeding and organ failure, Ebola killed some 11,000 people in West Africa between 2013 and 2016. The DRC is also fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused nearly 30,000 cases locally, of which 768 have been fatal.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.