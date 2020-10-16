ALL SECTIONS
Friday October 16, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Taiwan firm closes when told to register as Chinese-owned

posted October 15, 2020 at 10:00 pm by  AFP
Online marketplace Taobao Taiwan said Thursday it will shut down its service at the end of the year after being told by the government to register as Chinese.

The move comes as relations between Taipei and Beijing have grown increasingly strained as the island looks to maintain its distance from the Asian superpower.

The company said it had decided to stop taking new orders around noon Thursday before officially going off-line on December 31 after “prudent evaluations”.

Taobao Taiwan is registered as a foreign company through its operator—UK-registered Claddagh Venture Investment—but Taiwanese authorities deemed that it was in effect controlled by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

The island’s Investment Commission in August fined Claddagh Tw$410,000 (US$13,700) for violating local law governing Chinese investments and gave it six months to “rectify” the situation or withdraw its investment.

The commission started the probe after a former lawmaker claimed it was illegally operating on the island as it shared the same platform with Alibaba-owned Taobao.

Under Taiwan’s regulations, a company is considered a Chinese investment if a Chinese entity owns more than 30 percent of its shares or has “effective control” over its operations.

The commission ruled that Claddagh is in effect controlled by Alibaba, even though it holds less than 30 percent of its shares.

Topics: Taobao Taiwan , China , Claddagh Venture Investment , Alibaba

Related stories:

No related stories matched this topic.

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard